Wilma E. Moore, 93 of Erie, passed away on April 11, 2019 at LECOM at Presque Isle Nursing Facility. She was born in Ashland, Kentucky and lived there until 1944 when she married Donald Moore and moved to Erie. She was very busy in Erie, raising four sons and attending their activities. She was a very active member of Lakewood United Methodist Church. A former member of the Hamot Aid Society, she also volunteered at Shriners Hospital for Children. Wilma worked as a realtor with Florida Reality of Erie and worked in the box office of the Erie Playhouse. Wilma became a Kentucky Colonel, which is the highest honor bestowed by the governor in recognition of an individual's noteworthy accomplishments.
Her hobbies were traveling the United States, Japan, Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, Canada by rail on the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Caribbean. She loved the Pittsburgh Pirates, bridge, crossword puzzles and trivia.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Moore, five sisters, three brothers, an infant son and a companion Pete Chisolm.
She is survived by four sons, Donald (Judy) of Texas, David (Rose) of Virginia, Robert and Charles both of Erie; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one sister and one brother both of Kentucky.
Of all the great gifts God gave her, she was most thankful for a positive attitude. At her request there will be no calling hours and a Memorial Service will be announced at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019