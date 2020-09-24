Wilma went home to be with the Lord on September 20, 2020, at her residence, with her family at her side. She was born in Heidelberg, Mississippi, on November 23, 1946, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Steve Sr. and Cynthia Ulmer Cooley.
At the age of 19, Wilma moved to Erie, Pa. and found work at A & P, Hills Department Store and finally at Erie Ceramic Arts, from which she retired early due to declining health. Wilma was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church of Heidelberg, Miss. before relocating to Erie where she united with the Morning Star Baptist Church. She was a diligent and very devoted member wherever she served. She was a longtime dedicated member at Morning Star working tirelessly in both the Sunday School and the Senior Choir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her oldest sister, Dorothy (Maxine) Cooley Jenkins; her brother, David Cooley; and a nephew, Derrick Charles Cooley.
Wilma is survived by James Reid, her husband of 52 years; one son, Derrick (Belinda) Reid Sr., of Erie; two daughters, Alisha and Kisha Reid, both of Erie; two brothers, Steve (Dorothy) Cooley Jr., of Erie and James (Veronica) Cooley of Richmond, Va.; one sister, Gloria Cooley of Heidelberg, Miss.; and nine grandchildren, Dontae, Synciar, Derrick Jr., Xavier, Deriyonah, Deazhane, Shacale and Alana, all of Erie, and Markisha (Wesley) Isaac of El Paso, Texas.
Friends are invited to call at Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 East 23rd Street, on Friday from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Please adhere to all COVID-19 regulations. Masks are required inside the church. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
