Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Wilma Rae Hanson Renner


1933 - 2020
Wilma Rae Hanson Renner Obituary
Wilma Rae Hanson Renner, 86, of Erie, passed away peacefully, into the arms of her Savior, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born in Erie, on August 4, 1933, a daughter of the late David and Dorothy Carr Hanson.

Wilma graduated from Academy High School and worked at Eastway Lanes and Van De Camp Frozen Foods. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Keenagers. She belonged to the Red Hat Society, the Siebenbuerger Ladies Auxiliary, and was a blue ribbon-winning amateur artist with various entries. She played for the Erie Skippers Women's Softball team when she was younger, and was an active volunteer with the Erie Center on Health and Aging. Wilma enjoyed crossword and word puzzles, playing cards, and was an avid bowler and gardener.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former spouse, Carl N. Renner; her grandson, Ethan Renner; and two brothers, David and Herbert Hanson.

Survivors include one daughter, Susan Bartlett (Paul) of North East; three sons, Carl Renner (Mary) of Erie, Michael Renner (Renee) of Enhaut, Pa., and James Renner (Katrina) of Millcreek; 11 grandchildren, Jesse (Brianne), Rachel (Timothy), Victoria, Steven (Brandy), Matthew (Ashley), Nicole (Ryan), Michael Jr., Nathan (Mariya), Eric, Nicholas, and Trinity; three great-grandchildren, Rose, Alexis, and Lily and two additional great-grandchildren on the way; one sister, Carol Aulenbacher of Erie; one brother, Donald Hanson (Pat) of Grapevine, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until the time of services there at 5 p.m. officiated by Rev. Dan, from Greenfield Baptist Church and Rev. Deb from Wesley United Methodist Church. Burial will be private in Greenfield Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Keenagers, c/o Wesley United Methodist Church, 3308 South St., Erie, PA 16510.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2020
