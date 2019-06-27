|
Winfield "Scott" McFeely, age 76, of North East, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on February 8, 1943, in Charleroi, Pa., to the late Maurice McFeely and Dolores (Beaumont) McFeely Ritchie.
Scott attended Fredonia High School and served in the United States Navy as a Gunners Mate. He was the owner and operator of Scotty's Painting and McFeely's Restoration, both in North East, for 25 years. He was also formerly employed by Custom Engineering in Erie. Scott enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister-in-law, Sylvia Mawhir.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dixie (Corbett) McFeely, whom he married on October 16, 1965; sons, Scott McFeely (Rachelle), Lance McFeely (Mary Joe), Mark McFeely (Sue), and Shawn McFeely, all of North East; a sister, Debbie Gillis (Barry) of Scenery Hill, Pa.; grandchildren, Kayla, Madison, Riley, Conner, Caleb, Liam, and Eden; and also several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of a Military Service at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA 16428.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 27, 2019