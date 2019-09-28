Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
3968 Hershey Road
Erie, PA
Winifred F. Winnie (Moser) Kerstetter


1928 - 2019
Winifred F. Winnie (Moser) Kerstetter Obituary
Winifred F. "Winnie" (Moser) Kerstetter, 91, of McKean Township, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.

She was born on February 16, 1928, in Erie, daughter of the late Fred "Fritz" and Florence (Beckman) Moser.

Winifred was a homemaker and a saint, she had to deal with her nine kids. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and loved to sing and was a member of the church's choir.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel A. Kerstetter; daughter, Mary Margaret Kerstetter; and brother, Douglas R. Moser.

She is survived by her son, Robert F. Kerstetter of Erie and grandsons, David John and Jeffery (Kelly) Larrison; son, Alton Lee Kerstetter of Erie; daughter, Cecelia A. "Mitzi" (Dan) Hannah of Waterford, grandson, Daniel Smith (Allyson) and great-grandson, Erik; daughter, Alice M. (Frank) Vilk of Newport, Pa., granddaughters, Kimberly (David) Wenerd and Kristen (Drew Gross) Vilk and great-grandchildren, Bennett, Callen and Maren; son, John D. (Darlene) Kerstetter of Erie and granddaughter, Tara and great-grandchildren, Lily and Kade; son, David L. Kerstetter of Erie; daughter, Karen K. (David) Pryber of McKean and grandchildren, Matt Pryber and Jamie (Caleb) Dixon and great-grandchildren, Lane and Lorelei; daughter, Sandy J. (Ron) Glotz of Russell, Pa. and grandsons, Kelly and Darren.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 3968 Hershey Road, Erie, on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ron Freebourn officiating.

Burial will be in Sterrettania Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Emmaus Soup Kitchen, St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Erie City Mission.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 28, 2019
