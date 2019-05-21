|
|
Winifred I. (Martin) Bowen, 96, of Girard, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, unexpectedly, at her home.
She was born March 9, 1923, in Albion, a daughter of the late Walter L. and Alice (Lasher) Martin.
She graduated from the Albion High School in 1941 and worked for Rogers Brothers in Albion in the office and later at Girard Tool and Die. She moved with her husband to Girard on Route 18, where she lived for many years. In 1955, Winifred began working for Marx Toys in Girard, where she held various positions until the plant closed in 1979.
Winifred was a member of the Albion United Methodist Church, the American Legion Post #494 Auxiliary, and enjoyed shopping and collecting dolls.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford H. Bowen in 1992, whom she married on December 22, 1945 in Girard; also by two sisters, Millicent Troyer and Dorothy Patterson; and a brother, Millard Martin.
She is survived by two sons, Harold "Butch" Bowen (Patricia) of Albion and Thomas Lee Bowen (Jane) of Millcreek; three grandchildren, Tracy Szcutkowski (Michael) of Girard, Kelly McCall of Conneautville and Travis Bowen of Warren, Ohio; a step-grandson, Brian Jimerson; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Service at 6 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, with Rev. Andrew Verner, Pastor of the Girard United Methodist Church, officiating.
Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Girard American Legion Post #494 Honor Guard, 42 Wall St., Girard, PA 16417
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 21, 2019