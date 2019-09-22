|
Yolanda N. Filippo, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Sarah Reed Senior Living Center. She was born December 17, 1929 in Erie, the daughter of the late Constantino and Antoinette Amendola Filippo.
A lifelong resident of Erie, Yolanda had worked for Gannon University and was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. She also belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and growing flowers along with crafting.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Matilda Camera and Lena Filippo and three brothers, Armand, Louis and John Filippo.
Yolanda is survived by her brother Albert Filippo of Erie, along with many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.
Yolanda's family would like to thank the staff of Sarah Reed for their care and compassion they showed her during her stay there.
Friends are invited to call in the Chapel of the Sarah Reed Senior Living Center, 227 W. 22nd St. on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, PO Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508. Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019