1/1
Yvette Marie Jelley
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvette Marie Jelley, age 99, of North East, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1921, in Senneterre, Quebec, Canada, a daughter of the late Florian and Aldea Latour David.

Yvette was proud to be a homemaker and enjoyed crafts and crocheting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Percy E. Jelley, in 1993; also, three brothers and two sisters.

Yvette is survived by her son, David Jelley and his wife Lou Ann, of North East; two grandsons, Aaron Jelley, and his wife Jenny, and Adam Jelley, and his fiancée Carrie, all of North East; she is also survived by three great-grandsons, Lucas, Carter, and Grant; and two great-granddaughters, Jayden, and Gracie.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at North East Cemetery (New Section) on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. David Kuchta officiating. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.

Funeral services are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfunealhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
North East Cemetery (New Section)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bowers Funeral Home
92 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
814-725-4505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bowers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved