Yvette Marie Jelley, age 99, of North East, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1921, in Senneterre, Quebec, Canada, a daughter of the late Florian and Aldea Latour David.
Yvette was proud to be a homemaker and enjoyed crafts and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Percy E. Jelley, in 1993; also, three brothers and two sisters.
Yvette is survived by her son, David Jelley and his wife Lou Ann, of North East; two grandsons, Aaron Jelley, and his wife Jenny, and Adam Jelley, and his fiancée Carrie, all of North East; she is also survived by three great-grandsons, Lucas, Carter, and Grant; and two great-granddaughters, Jayden, and Gracie.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at North East Cemetery (New Section) on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. David Kuchta officiating. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.
Funeral services are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
