Yvonne Denise Clark, age 61, gained her eternal wings, at home, surrounded by her family, on March 28, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born in Vineland, N.J., on February 5, 1958, a daughter of the late Vivian Clark and Arlie Gingham.
Yvonne grew up in Woodbury, N.J., was a graduate of Woodbury High School, and later moved to Erie, Pa. As a teenager, she was the manager of the gospel group, The Colvinaires, which consisted of her younger siblings. Yvonne was employed by Verizon for 15 years. After brief period of retirement, she worked in retail, where she had a love of assisting customers at Goodwill, Family Dollar and later, Ross, until her illness. Yvonne had a love of dancing and enjoyed socializing with family and friends. She was definitely one to have never met a stranger, a trait she passed along to her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bryant Clark.
Yvonne leaves to cherish her in memory, one daughter, Vashanti Clark, of Raleigh, N.C.; and three sons, Vincent Clark (Joanne), of Raleigh, N.C., Jahi Saunders (Marissa), of Fairview, Pa. and Cory Saunders, of Erie, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Ashanti, Keyanna, Danielle, Dallas, Davison, Mason, Mayah and Slade; five siblings, Bruce Clark, Ron Benton (Sheila), of Cleveland, Ohio, Rhonda Colvin and Fred Colvin, of Erie, Pa. and Troy Colvin (Loretta), of Cleveland, Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends may attend a memorial service at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 4 p.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 4, 2019