Yvonne (Thompson) McLean Peck, age 72, of North East, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on November 26, 1947, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Harold and Florence (Gordon) Thompson.
She graduated from Ripley Central High School and obtained an Associate's Degree from Mercyhurst North East and a Bachelor's Degree in early childhood education from Ashford University. Yvonne was employed by the Erie School District, where she taught early childhood for several years. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, in North East, where she sang in the choir.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Mclean; second husband, Theodore "Ted" A. Peck; and sisters, Elaine Dickey and Julia Reynolds.
Yvonne is survived by her daughters, Dawn McKenery (David) of Ripley and Robin Danitz (David) of Highwood, Montana; a sister, Marjorie Thompson of Westfield, N.Y.; and granddaughters, Amber McKenery and Alyssa McKenery.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Community Nurses of North East, 7 Park Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 22, 2020