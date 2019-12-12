|
Yvonne Snippert Staszewski, 82, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, December 9, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on March 16, 1937, a daughter of the late John and Dolores Yosten Snippert.
Yvonne graduated from East High School and worked at GE for ten years before retiring to raise her family. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and enjoyed bingo with her late husband, reading, traveling, crossword puzzles, HGTV, and the outdoors. She especially loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Staszewski; and her brother, John Snippert.
Survivors include three sons, Thomas Staszewski, James Staszewski and his wife, Trish, and Gerald Staszewski, all of Erie; two daughters, Lisa Walsh and her husband, David, of Monrovia, Maryland, and Cheryl Staszewski and her fiancé, Michael Rote, of Erie; eight grandchildren, Andrew, Elizabeth, Joshua, and Jamison Staszewski, and Kyle, Madison, Reagan, and Logan Walsh; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Ronald Snippert and his wife, Donna, David Snippert and his wife, Jenny, and Thomas Snippert and his wife, Kim, all of Erie; two sisters, Judy Smith and Patricia Lata, both of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to services there on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
