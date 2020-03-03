|
|
Zachary Alexander Lantz, born April 19, 1988, passed away on February 18, 2020. Zach was a loving son to both his mother, Lynn Fisher, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania and his father, Larry Lantz, of Erie, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his sisters Sarah Joseph, Anne Lantz, and Alison Lantz, and by his step-mother Carol Lantz.
Zach grew up in Marple Township. He was a quiet and respectful student throughout his years in the Marple Newtown School District, graduating in 2006. Close friends and many teachers loved and appreciated Zach's kindness and ironic sense of humor. Zach was a true friend to his friends – always available for support.
Following commencement, he began working as a barista for Starbucks and Burlap & Bean. Zach then pursued his interest in military service by enlisting in the United States Air Force. He completed an Associate's Degree in Applied Science in his field of responsibility as a member of an AWACS flight crew. Zach served six years of active duty and three years in the Air National Guard. Zach was awarded the USAF Air Medal. He flew and provided support to over 80 combat missions during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve.
From an early age, Zach loved to fish with family and friends along Tionesta Creek, in the Allegheny National Forest, near a family property in Tionesta, Pennsylvania. In later years he came to enjoy the peace and solitude of remote lands and forests alone and with family and friends. Zach never turned down an opportunity to spend time at any beach, anywhere. Zach was a frequent visitor to animal shelters wherever he served. He was an animal whisperer; all animals recognized his love and concern for them.
Zach's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the health-care professionals at the St. Vincent Hospital, Erie, Pennsylvania, and the Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for their care and commitment to Zachary over the past month.
A private, family memorial will be held in August. For those who wish, in place of flowers, Zach's family would appreciate donations to the Foundation for Alcohol Research, The Providence Animal Shelter or another .
Not all casualties happen on the battlefield. Remember Zachary when you see contrails in the sky.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 3, 2020