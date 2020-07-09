Zane P. Currier, age 65, of Girard, Pa., went home to be with his Savior on Monday, July 6, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa.
Zane was born in Conneaut, Ohio, on May 13, 1955, the son of the late Edward L. and Deloris Rae Elva (Crowl) Currier.
Zane retired after many years at the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation where he served as a road inspector. He had also worked for various manufacturing companies in the Erie area such as, True Temper and GE. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the Girard American Legion and the Sons of Lake Erie. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping,fishing, and being outdoors.
Zane is survived by two sons: Sean P. Currier (Brooke) of Girard, Pa., and Michael B. Currier (Nicole) of Albion, Pa. and a daughter, Merissa Currier. He is also survived by a brother, Mark Currier (Sandy) of Girard, Pa., and his favorite uncle, James M. Crowl of Conneaut, Ohio. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Lucas and Xander, Rylee and Kylee, and Jaxson Currier and several nieces and nephews.
Per Zane's request, there will be no calling hours or services observed. He did have one request though, "Make sure I don't vote for a Democrat when I'm Gone!"
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Girard American Legion, Post #494, 42 Wall St., Girard, PA 16417. Arrangements are being handled with love and care by the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, East Springfield, Pa., www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.