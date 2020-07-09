1/
Zane P. Currier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Zane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zane P. Currier, age 65, of Girard, Pa., went home to be with his Savior on Monday, July 6, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa.

Zane was born in Conneaut, Ohio, on May 13, 1955, the son of the late Edward L. and Deloris Rae Elva (Crowl) Currier.

Zane retired after many years at the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation where he served as a road inspector. He had also worked for various manufacturing companies in the Erie area such as, True Temper and GE. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the Girard American Legion and the Sons of Lake Erie. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping,fishing, and being outdoors.

Zane is survived by two sons: Sean P. Currier (Brooke) of Girard, Pa., and Michael B. Currier (Nicole) of Albion, Pa. and a daughter, Merissa Currier. He is also survived by a brother, Mark Currier (Sandy) of Girard, Pa., and his favorite uncle, James M. Crowl of Conneaut, Ohio. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Lucas and Xander, Rylee and Kylee, and Jaxson Currier and several nieces and nephews.

Per Zane's request, there will be no calling hours or services observed. He did have one request though, "Make sure I don't vote for a Democrat when I'm Gone!"

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Girard American Legion, Post #494, 42 Wall St., Girard, PA 16417. Arrangements are being handled with love and care by the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, East Springfield, Pa., www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home
11883 Main Street
East Springfield, PA 16411
(814) 922-7663
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved