Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Resources
More Obituaries for Zdzislaw Debicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zdzislaw Gee Debicki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zdzislaw Gee Debicki Obituary
Beloved Husband and Dad

Zdzislaw "Gee" Debicki, 63, of Lake City, died unexpectedly, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center.

He was born in Lodz, Poland, on December 8, 1955, a son of the late Stanislawa and Helena (Nowackiej) Debicki.

Gee was raised and educated in Poland, graduating from high school there. Following high school, he enlisted and served in the Polish Submarine Corps. He emigrated to the United States in 1981 and moved to the Lake City area soon after. He had worked for Thomas-Erie Mfg. in Girard for 32 years, retiring as Production Manager in 2018.

Gee was known as an "always energetic person" and a hardworking man who cared deeply for his family, and he loved his five cats.

He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his wife, Patty A. (Rupp) Debicki of Lake City, whom he married on February 12, 1985 in Erie, also a son, Joseph S. Debicki (Cassandra) of Erie, sister, Halina Adamus (Andrez) of Poland. and two nephews.

There will be no calling hours or services observed.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

"You will be in our hearts, forever"

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now