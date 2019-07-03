|
|
Beloved Husband and Dad
Zdzislaw "Gee" Debicki, 63, of Lake City, died unexpectedly, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born in Lodz, Poland, on December 8, 1955, a son of the late Stanislawa and Helena (Nowackiej) Debicki.
Gee was raised and educated in Poland, graduating from high school there. Following high school, he enlisted and served in the Polish Submarine Corps. He emigrated to the United States in 1981 and moved to the Lake City area soon after. He had worked for Thomas-Erie Mfg. in Girard for 32 years, retiring as Production Manager in 2018.
Gee was known as an "always energetic person" and a hardworking man who cared deeply for his family, and he loved his five cats.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his wife, Patty A. (Rupp) Debicki of Lake City, whom he married on February 12, 1985 in Erie, also a son, Joseph S. Debicki (Cassandra) of Erie, sister, Halina Adamus (Andrez) of Poland. and two nephews.
There will be no calling hours or services observed.
"You will be in our hearts, forever"
