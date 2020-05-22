|
Zion Madison Thomas, 19, of Homestead, Pa., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born on Monday, January 22, 2001, to James Alfonso Thomas and Jacqueline Madison Thomas.
Zion graduated from Steel Center Carpentry and Steel Valley High School in 2019. After high school, he began his matriculation at the Community College of Allegheny, majoring in mechanical engineering
He was an entrepreneur, he owned Keiyota Landscaping. Zion was engaged in the community. He collaborated with the Urban League of Pittsburgh, WDGA and with the 2015 political campaign of Summer Lee, in which she was successful.
Zion had several professional mentors coach Calvin Center for Victims of Violent Crimes, Mr. Andrew Hughey of Community College of Allegheny County, Ms. Sharon Ford Community Gardens, Dean Richards, Urban League – BLMDL, his soccer coach Mark Perhacs Steel Valley Soccer Club, Mani Davis, Mr. Chet Thompson, Mr. Isaiah Thomas, Mr. Don Dais; plus his many teachers and his best friends Todd Hill.
In his spare time he loved to fish, play football and baseball, but his love was soccer.
Zion was preceded in death by his sister Milicia Madison and a brother Montre Madison, paternal grandmother Tomoko Keiyota and grandfather Willie Jones.
Besides his parents, Zion leaves to cherish his memory his brothers Tyler Brooks Madison, Keenan Shamar Madison Thomas, Darnell Simmons, Matthew Bray and Brandon Jones, his only sister Aneessa Madison Thomas, godparents Evangelist Paula Ogden and Brother Herbie Newel, several cousins from Buffalo, N.Y., Erie, Pa. and Allegheny, Pa. He loved every one of you.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a family private service will be held at Pitts Funeral Home followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery.
