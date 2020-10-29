December 21, 2012 – October 23, 2020
Buxton, N.C. – Zoey Renee Ramsey, 7, passed away tragically along with her mom Katrina and little sister Emma, on October 23, 2020, in Buxton, North Carolina.
Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on December 21, 2012, she is the daughter of Katrina and Harry Ramsey.
A second grader at Cape Hatteras Elementary School, Zoey was full of life. Always handing out hugs and great big smiles. She loved everything family. She was always game for an adventure of some sort and loved traveling to see her grandparents and different cities. Like her Mommy, she loved the Coast Guard and wore the badge "Coastie Kid" proudly. She will be missed tremendously by her Daddy and Sissy. She was loved deeply by all her family and many friends she had made, and she loved them back even more.
Zoey is survived by her loving father Harry Hamilton Ramsey III BM1, USCG; her sister, Bridgett Fisher; grandparents, James Piazza, Jamie and Mike Rendon, and Helen Ramsey; great-grandfathers, James Smith and Charles Mosgrave; aunts and uncles, Shane Piazza, Nathalie Rendon, Ryan Rendon, and Daisy Rendon, and Joseph Ramsey (wife Farrah), Charles Ramsey (wife Nicole); and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Harry Hamilton Ramsey, Jr.
A vigil will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. A service in North East, Pa. will be announced at a later date by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S Lake Street, North East.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made via https://gf.me/u/y543fc
