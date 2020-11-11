Zola May Alward, 88, of Edinboro, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Edinboro Manor. She was born in Springboro, Pa. on November 6, 1931, the daughter of the late Leonard and Edna Hills.
Zola worked in the cafeteria at General McLane High School for many years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Edinboro United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James, in 2011 and a son, Kenneth, in 2017.
Survivors include her son, Richard, of Erie; a sister, Doris Allgeier, of Lake City; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held there on Friday at 1 p.m. All CDC guidelines requiring face masks and social distancing will be in effect.
Burial will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16412. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com
