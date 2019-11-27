|
Zona Miller, of Waterford, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, at her home, on Friday, November 8, 2019, with her daughters by her side.
Zona was an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge. She championed education of the youth through teaching at Fort LeBoeuf High School, Union City High School, and 34 years at Cambridge High School.
Zona was a proud and active member of the Waterford community. She celebrated Waterford through many social clubs and enjoyed luncheons with her fellow retired teachers. A symbolism of her influence on the community was co-founding Heritage Days to celebrate Waterford's traditions and history in 1974. Furthermore, Zona was a member of the Waterford Methodist Church, the church choir, the friends of the library, the Lioness Club, the book club, the garden club, and the historical society. Zona also educated the public by providing tours of the Eagle Hotel and The Judson House.
Zona valued charity and epitomized helping others in time of need by preparing food, providing transportation, and advising friends. She lived her life to the fullest and appreciated life's small joys such as bird watching. She inspired her family and friends to be the best they could be and encouraged others to strive for excellence. Zona loved life, her community, her garden, her home, and her greatest love of all was her family.
Left to honor Zona and remember her love are her two daughters, Eugenie (Tom) Wolf of Union City, and Heidi (Steve) Yovich of Mill Village; six grandchildren, Josh (Erin) Wolf of Portland, Maine, Carleen (Brad) Orlando of Erie, Kiel (Yasameen) Wolf of New Albany, Ind., Molly (Ryan) Reed of Dearing, Ga., Annie Yovich of Mill Village, and Carly Yovich of Mill Village; and eight great-grandchildren.
Per Zona's wishes, family and friends are invited to Asbury United Methodist Church in Waterford for a celebration of life on Saturday, November 30th at 5:00 p.m. The family will have a time for fellowship and reminiscence starting at 3:00 prior to the memorial service, and a dinner following. Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 27, 2019