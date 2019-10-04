Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PIC. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

PIC Jerry Wock 1943 - 2019 Jerry Wock passed away peacefully at home near Macoun, Sask. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the age of 76 years. He will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife of 54 years, Helen; children: Greg, Cheryl and Deborah; grandchildren: Anthony, Chantal, Brittney and Mya; his only sister Mary Ann (Isadore) Miller and their daughters Laura (daughter Scarlett) and Patricia; in-laws, Doris & Bryan Branvold and their children: James (Karen) Branvold (children, Curtis and Natasha) and Teresa (Ted) Hurley (daughters, Julianne, Elena, Simone and Isabel); and Larry (Sheila) Miller, as well as his extended family and friends. He was a devoted husband and father, hardworking, friendly and loved his farm which he started after retiring from the Post Office after at least 25 years. He enjoyed archery, hunting and fishing. Along with Lauren Carlson, he started the Archery Club in Estevan. He was predeceased by his parents, Adam and Rose Wock. Prayers were held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. Interment took place at the Macoun Cemetery after the reception at the Parish Auditorium. Those wishing to make donations in Jerry's memory may do so directly to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 0H3. We would like to thank the family, friends and neighbours for support, donations, cards and food. Thank you for the excellent care in Estevan and at the Allan Blair Cancer Center - especially Dr. Allison Christie and Dr. Kimberly Hagel. Deb Heidinger of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Wock family.





