Ada H. Boulet 1938 - 2020 Ada passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 82 years. Ada is survived by her sons, Brent (Tess), Medicine Hat, AB and Darcy (Rhonda), Brooks, AB; daughters, Patricia (Darcy) Fichter, Estevan, SK, Andrea (Kelly) Friess, Penticton, BC, and Stacy (Scott) Dryden, Estevan, SK; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and one sister Dorothy Vossen. Ada was predeceased by her husband Hector; parents, Charles and Ada Driscoll; brothers, Raymond, Vincent and Richard Driscoll; sisters, Louise, Ruth, Fay and Reba; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Atkinson, Arnie Vossen, Steve Pylypuk and Ave Weiss; sister-in-law Cecile Driscoll and grandson Murphy Boulet in infancy. In keeping with Ada's wishes, a private family memorial service was held in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan with Rev. Lori James officiating. The interment was held at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan Inc., 1738 Quebec Ave, Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK. S7K 1V9. Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is caring for Ada's family - Yvonne Clark, Funeral Director.







