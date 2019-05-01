Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Germain. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 12 Warren Street Redvers , SK S0C 2H0 (306)-452-6020 Obituary

Albert Marcel Germain 1946 - 2019 Albert Germain, late of Redvers, Sask. passed away at the Redvers Health Centre on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Albert was predeceased by his parents, Roger and Noella Germain and his brother Denis Germain. Albert is survived by his children, Ed (Shelley) Germain, Darcy Germain and Robby (Amanda) Germain and their mother Christine Germain; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jesse, Cassie, Braeden, Ethan and Kennedy. Fond memories will remain forever with Albert's siblings, Linda (Dale) Potapinski, Ron Germain, Terry (Laura) Germain and Rita Germain; as well as numerous nephews and extended family. A Private Family Graveside service will take place at St. Raphael Parish Cemetery, Cantal, Sask. at a later date. Those so wishing, may make donations to the Redvers & District Community Health Foundation Inc., Box 766, Redvers, SK, S0C 2H0 in memory of Albert. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Redvers is assisting Albert's family.





Albert Germain, late of Redvers, Sask. passed away at the Redvers Health Centre on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Albert was predeceased by his parents, Roger and Noella Germain and his brother Denis Germain. Albert is survived by his children, Ed (Shelley) Germain, Darcy Germain and Robby (Amanda) Germain and their mother Christine Germain; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jesse, Cassie, Braeden, Ethan and Kennedy. Fond memories will remain forever with Albert's siblings, Linda (Dale) Potapinski, Ron Germain, Terry (Laura) Germain and Rita Germain; as well as numerous nephews and extended family. A Private Family Graveside service will take place at St. Raphael Parish Cemetery, Cantal, Sask. at a later date. Those so wishing, may make donations to the Redvers & District Community Health Foundation Inc., Box 766, Redvers, SK, S0C 2H0 in memory of Albert. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Redvers is assisting Albert's family. Published in Estevan Mercury from May 1 to May 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close