Alberta Mae Rogers 1929 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family wishes to announce that Alberta Rogers, late of Estevan, SK passed away at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home in the early hours of Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Alberta was predeceased by her parents, Lillian and Stanley Harris; husband Harvey Rogers; daughter Beverly Rogers; brother Lawrence Harris; sisters, Irene (George) Kuster, Dolores (Stewart) Miller, and Aileen (Fenton) Elliott; brothers-in-law, Bob Rogers and Bill Rogers and grandson Shawn Rogers. Precious memories will be cherished by sons, Lawrence Rogers, Gordon Rogers and his children: Scott and Stephanie (Cory) Walker, David (Jo-Ann) Rogers and their children: April (Greg) Stradeski, Kara (Jeff) Anderson and Cody Rogers, and Doug (Shannon) Rogers and their children: Chloe and Reece. Alberta will be greatly missed by her nine great grandchildren; sister Gloria (Barry) Neilson; and sisters-in-law Sylvia Harris and Mary (Jim) Boettcher as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Private Funeral Service was held at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Sandy Dalziel officiating. You may view a recording of Alberta's service by copying and pasting this link into your browser: https://vimeo.com/470356845/d300960e56. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Alberta to the St. Paul's United Church Women, 1418 Third St., Estevan, SK S4A 0S4. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Rogers' family, Deb Heidinger - Funeral Director.



Published in Estevan Mercury from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
