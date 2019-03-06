Alma A. Ponchuk 1928 - 2019 Alma Ponchuk passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home at the age of 90 years. Alma will be lovingly remembered by her family: sister Irma McBride Bulani; brother Alfred (Margaret) Luhning; her children, Randy Ponchuk (Helen - deceased), Shelley Ponchuk Folbar (Brent-deceased), Arlyss Ponchuk; Alma's granddaughter Sara Davies (Dustin) and their children (great grandchildren) Mannix and Xander as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Alma was predeceased by her husband Michael John Ponchuk, daughter Laurine Ponchuk; parents, Margaretha (nee Walter) Luhning and Herman Carl Luhning; sisters, Elsie (Ernest) Gebhardt, Hertha (Victor) Rachul, Hertha's twin in infancy, Louise (Victor) Duquette, Dorothea (Charles) O'Toole; brothers, Walter Luhning (Helen), Herbert Luhning (Mabel) and Henry Luhning (Julie). The Memorial Service for Alma will take place at a later date in the summer of 2019. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Estevan Regional Nursing Home Auxiliary, 1921 Wellock Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 2B5. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Alma's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019