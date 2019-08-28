Alma A. Ponchuk 1928 - 2019 Alma Ponchuk passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home at the age of 90 years. The Graveside Service for Alma will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK with Marian Huber officiating. Interment will also take place for Michael Ponchuk, Laurine Ponchuk and Brent Folbar. Immediately following the service there will be a light lunch (location to be announced at the graveside). If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Estevan Regional Nursing Home Auxiliary, 1921 Wellock Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 2B5. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Alma's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019