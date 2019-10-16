Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Fleck. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Ann N. Fleck 1916 - 2019 Surrounded by the love of her family, Ann passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Lampman Health Centre, Lampman, SK at the age of 103 years. Ann was predeceased by her husband Herman; son Lorne; daughter Shirley Carson; sons-in-law Ernie Taillon and Don Johner; grandson Joey Taillon; siblings, Mary Skikevitch, Eva Dyok, Nick, Joe, George, Tony and Charlie, as well as numerous other family members including Herman's family. Ann's memory will forever be cherished by her family; son-in-law Ron Carson and his children, Tracey (Kent Geisel), Travis, Troye (Joanna), Trent (Louise) and Tricia (Roy Stinson); daughter Elaine (Ed) Mayer and their children, Carla, Renell (Tara), Lorellee (Keith Kilpatrick) and Lonny (Jen); son Larry (Aldyth) and their children Brent, Chad, Karyse (Don Nobert) and Jeremy (Kathy); daughter Linda and her children Johnny and Lara; daughter Janet (Dennis) Veroba and their children Sheldon (Holly), Raymond (Amy) and Matthew (Kim); son Allan (Peggy) and their children, Tyler (River), Christopher (Billi) and Amy (Clayton Geiger); daughter Marlene (Don) Raynard and their children, Devin (Wendy), Jan (Mark Hase), Kelly (Shawn Klassen), Michael, Norbert (Kaitlyn), Nyla (Ryan Saxon) and R.J. (Trista); daughter Eva and her children Mason and Jordan; 58 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; one sister Kay (Eno) D'Aloisio as well as many more family members as well as Herman's family. Prayers for Ann were held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and the Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Both services were held at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows R.C. Church, Lampman, SK with Rev. Nestor Gregoire OMI presiding. Interment followed the service at the parish cemetery. The luncheon was held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Lampman, SK immediately following the interment. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Lampman Community Health Centre Trust, Box 100, Lampman, SK, S0C 1N0. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Ann?s family.





