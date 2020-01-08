FRIESS, AnnaMary on December 16, 2019 at Kelowna General Hospital, aged 94 years. She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Sharon (Jim) Lecluse; son, Ron (Darlene) Friess; grandsons, Brooks (Emma) and Cale (Erika); great granddaughters, Elena and Allie Friess; sister, Margaret Mack; sisters (in-law), Sylvia Waliser, Margaret Friess, Cecille Friess, Madelaine Knakoske, Florence Hodge, Bonnie Jo Friess and Kay Friess. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Jerome in 2014. No formal services will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will follow in Estevan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Estevan Nursing Home, 1921 Welock Road. Estevan, Saskatchewan. S4A 2B5. Arrangements in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services, (250) 860-6440. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting everdenrust.com
Published in Estevan Mercury from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020