Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Moyse. View Sign Obituary

MOYSE: On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Anne MacGillvary Moyse was enveloped by the loving arms of her Savior. After suffering from a massive stroke on March 7, Anne was treated at Royal Columbian Hospital and transferred to Christine Morrison Hospice in Mission, British Columbia where she passed away peacefully. She was 75 years old. Born on October 23, 1944 in Wadena, Saskatchewan, to Jack and Christina Coates, Anne spent her early childhood on a farm near her birthplace before moving to Kelvington. She later attended nursing college at Brandon General Hospital in Brandon, Manitoba. On June 30, 1973, she married Robert Frederick Moyse. In 1976, they moved to Estevan, where together they spent the next 30 years. In 2006, they moved to Chilliwack, BC. A faithful wife and a loving mother, Anne was a cherished companion to her husband and an incredible inspiration to and indelible influence on her two children, Leslee and Ashley. Dedicated to her career, Anne served as a registered nurse for 46 years. Whether at home or work, she modeled the joy of selfless service and the satisfaction of hard work. Anne had a wonderful sense of humor, a gracious gift of hospitality, an insatiable love for music, and a passionate delight for cooking and baking, all of which she shared generously with others. Anne is predeceased by her parents, Jack and Christina Coates, and her brothers, Teddy and Raymond (Laura) Coates. She is survived by her husband, Bob, Chilliwack, BC; her daughter Leslee (Geoff) Rupp, McKinney, Texas; her son, Ashley (Aime Nadeau) and grandson, Theo, Oxford, England; her sister, Isabelle Stovra (Walter), her brother, Eldon Coates; her sister, Carole (Larry) Miller; her brother, Wayne Coates (Louise); sisters-in-law, Merle Coates, Annie Kambeitz, Margaret Pollock; brother-in-law, Richard (Lorette) Moyse; and numerous nieces and nephews. Although we will miss her greatly, we take joy in knowing she is with her Redeemer, the Lord Jesus Christ, for she knew when He was on the cross, she was on His mind. We thank Him for her life and cling to and are comforted by the promise that we will see her again.





MOYSE: On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Anne MacGillvary Moyse was enveloped by the loving arms of her Savior. After suffering from a massive stroke on March 7, Anne was treated at Royal Columbian Hospital and transferred to Christine Morrison Hospice in Mission, British Columbia where she passed away peacefully. She was 75 years old. Born on October 23, 1944 in Wadena, Saskatchewan, to Jack and Christina Coates, Anne spent her early childhood on a farm near her birthplace before moving to Kelvington. She later attended nursing college at Brandon General Hospital in Brandon, Manitoba. On June 30, 1973, she married Robert Frederick Moyse. In 1976, they moved to Estevan, where together they spent the next 30 years. In 2006, they moved to Chilliwack, BC. A faithful wife and a loving mother, Anne was a cherished companion to her husband and an incredible inspiration to and indelible influence on her two children, Leslee and Ashley. Dedicated to her career, Anne served as a registered nurse for 46 years. Whether at home or work, she modeled the joy of selfless service and the satisfaction of hard work. Anne had a wonderful sense of humor, a gracious gift of hospitality, an insatiable love for music, and a passionate delight for cooking and baking, all of which she shared generously with others. Anne is predeceased by her parents, Jack and Christina Coates, and her brothers, Teddy and Raymond (Laura) Coates. She is survived by her husband, Bob, Chilliwack, BC; her daughter Leslee (Geoff) Rupp, McKinney, Texas; her son, Ashley (Aime Nadeau) and grandson, Theo, Oxford, England; her sister, Isabelle Stovra (Walter), her brother, Eldon Coates; her sister, Carole (Larry) Miller; her brother, Wayne Coates (Louise); sisters-in-law, Merle Coates, Annie Kambeitz, Margaret Pollock; brother-in-law, Richard (Lorette) Moyse; and numerous nieces and nephews. Although we will miss her greatly, we take joy in knowing she is with her Redeemer, the Lord Jesus Christ, for she knew when He was on the cross, she was on His mind. We thank Him for her life and cling to and are comforted by the promise that we will see her again. Published in Estevan Mercury from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close