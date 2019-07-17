Asbjorn Breisnes 1951 - 2019 Asbjorn passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Long Term Care, Estevan, SK at the age of 68 years. Asbjorn will be lovingly remembered by his family; mom Anna Breisnes; children, Jonathan (Beth) Breisnes and Jessica (Kelly) Breisnes; grandchildren, Kasper Breisnes and Nyssa Breisnes; siblings, Richard (Marj) Breisnes and Susanne (Deane) Jacobson. Asbjorn was predeceased by his father Odd Breisnes. In keeping with Asbjorn's wishes there will be no service. In memory of Asbjorn, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan Inc. (designate to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre), 4545 Parliament Avenue Regina, SK, S4W 0G3. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Asbjorn's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from July 17 to July 18, 2019