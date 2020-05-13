Audrey "Gail" Brady
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey "Gail" Brady 1945 - 2020 It is with sad hearts that the family announces the passing of Gail Brady, late of Estevan, Sask. She passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan at the age of 74. Gail will be lovingly remembered by her family - sons: Ward (Kathy) Carty and Corey (Cheryl) Carty; Dallas' children: Vic (Drena) Pickering, Bonnie (Robert) Brezinsky, Lana (Oliver) Buschow and Terry (Angela) Pickering; 20 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Gail will also be missed by her sister Trilbie (Norman) Morrow, as well as many nieces and nephews. Gail was predeceased by her husband Dallas Pickering; parents: Charles and Loretta Brady and Dallas' daughter Debbie Hamilton. In keeping with Gail's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, Gail's family would appreciate donations in her name to the Estevan Humane Society, Box 1095, Estevan, Sask., S4A 2H7 or online at estevanhumanesociety.ca Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Gail's family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Estevan Mercury from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved