Audrey "Gail" Brady 1945 - 2020 It is with sad hearts that the family announces the passing of Gail Brady, late of Estevan, Sask. She passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan at the age of 74. Gail will be lovingly remembered by her family - sons: Ward (Kathy) Carty and Corey (Cheryl) Carty; Dallas' children: Vic (Drena) Pickering, Bonnie (Robert) Brezinsky, Lana (Oliver) Buschow and Terry (Angela) Pickering; 20 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Gail will also be missed by her sister Trilbie (Norman) Morrow, as well as many nieces and nephews. Gail was predeceased by her husband Dallas Pickering; parents: Charles and Loretta Brady and Dallas' daughter Debbie Hamilton. In keeping with Gail's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, Gail's family would appreciate donations in her name to the Estevan Humane Society, Box 1095, Estevan, Sask., S4A 2H7 or online at estevanhumanesociety.ca Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Gail's family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.
Published in Estevan Mercury from May 13 to May 15, 2020.