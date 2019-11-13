1936 ~ AUDREY OLSEN ~ 2019 Audrey Janet Olsen, beloved wife of Lloyd Olsen of Medicine Hat, passed away on Friday, November 1st, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Audrey was born in Bienfait, Saskatchewan on September 26th, 1936 and grew up in Northgate, Saskatchewan, moved to Radville and then to Estevan, Saskatchewan. She married Lloyd Olsen in 1958. Lloyd and Audrey started an oilfield service company in Estevan and were very successful. They moved to Medicine Hat in 1973. In 2017 they both moved to Masterpiece Southlands on November 6th, 2017. At Audrey's request no formal funeral services will be held. A Private Family Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent through www.saamis.com or to [email protected] subject heading Audrey Olsen. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to SAAMIS MEMORIAL FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORIUM, "The Chapel in the Park", Medicine Hat, Alberta. Should you wish any additional information, please telephone 1-800-317-2647.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019