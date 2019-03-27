Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Sovdi. View Sign

Audrey Sovdi 1925 - 2019 It is with heavy but grateful hearts that the family of Audrey Sovdi announces that she left this earth on March 17, 2019 at the age of 93. Audrey was predeceased by her husband Lloyd; her parents Thomas and Jeanetta Miller; brothers Stanley and Roger; her sister Rita Waugh. Audrey was also predeceased by her parents in law, brothers and sisters-in-law. Left to carry her legacy are her five children: Arlice [Dennis] Adderley; Lynn [Garry] Tedford; Leslie [Val] Sovdi; Arleen [Bruce] Schoff; Lavern Sovdi. Audrey also leaves 7 grandchildren: Blake [Tammy] Dreher, Julie [Todd] Wasilinchuk; Les [Patti-Jo] Adderley, Launa [Dale] Coyne, Tara [Doug] Smart, Jerrod [Marsha] Tedford, Holly [Rebecca] Sovdi; 15 great grandchildren: Alana, Brody Dreher; Cheyenne, Cody Wasilinchuk; Breanna, Brayden Adderley; Tiernan, A.J. Coyne; Chase, Jaslyn McNabb, Saphyra Smart; Nevin, Bella Tedford; Raine Sovdi; and 2 great-great-grandsons Carson and Carter. Audrey is also survived by: her sister Shirley Daniels; two brothers-in-law, Ordeen (Hilda) Sovdi, and Reuben Sovdi. Audrey Doreen Miller was born at home, on a farm at Avonlea, Saskatchewan. Grade school was taken at Avonlea. She furthered her education in Moose Jaw, becoming a teacher. She began her teaching career at Maple View School, northeast of Torquay, Saskatchewan. Pie socials were common at rural schools, one being extra special, as she met a shy and handsome young man from the neighbouring Outram district. Lloyd and Audrey were married in 1948 at her parents' farm at Avonlea. They took over the senior Sovdis' farm in the Outram area where she lived until March 2011 when she moved to Hillview Manor. This was a big transition for Audrey as she was a country girl at heart. However, she embraced her "new home and family". Many times she expressed how grateful she was to the Lord for bringing her to Hillview and for giving her many hours of pleasure there. Audrey had a strong faith in and relationship with God which sustained her throughout her life. She was a very gracious person. Daily morning devotions were the priority, even until the end. It was important to be grateful for each new day He has given. Audrey loved reading, music, and the arts. She continued to enjoy these through c.d.'s. dvd's, cassette tapes and listening to the birds outside her window or in the valley below her home even as her sight continued to fail her. Some of her other pleasures in life were her flower beds and vegetable garden, preserves, her love of baking and cooking hearty meals, handiwork like crocheting, knitting and hooking rugs, keeping up with current world affairs and her family as it grew. Audrey and family wish to thank Eunice, Brenda, Kendra and all the staff at Hillview Manor for the exceptional care and love they showed to Audrey and her family. If you wish to make a donation in remembrance of Audrey, her request was for those donations to go to Hillview Manor. If you are making this by cheque make it out to Arlice Adderley and on the memo line, indicate "for Hillview Manor in memory of Audrey Sovdi". The Celebratory Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, 1506 4th Street, Estevan with Leslie Sovdi officiating. Interment followed at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, after which a time of fellowship and refreshments was held at the Western Star Hotel, 303 Kensington Avenue, Estevan. The pallbearers were: Blake Dreher, Jerrod Tedford, Launa Coyne, Cheyenne Wasilinchuk, Chase McNabb and Jaslyn McNabb. Ushers were: Garry Tedford and Bruce Schoff. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Psalm 116:15 Yvonne Clark and Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Sovdi family.





It is with heavy but grateful hearts that the family of Audrey Sovdi announces that she left this earth on March 17, 2019 at the age of 93. Audrey was predeceased by her husband Lloyd; her parents Thomas and Jeanetta Miller; brothers Stanley and Roger; her sister Rita Waugh. Audrey was also predeceased by her parents in law, brothers and sisters-in-law. Left to carry her legacy are her five children: Arlice [Dennis] Adderley; Lynn [Garry] Tedford; Leslie [Val] Sovdi; Arleen [Bruce] Schoff; Lavern Sovdi. Audrey also leaves 7 grandchildren: Blake [Tammy] Dreher, Julie [Todd] Wasilinchuk; Les [Patti-Jo] Adderley, Launa [Dale] Coyne, Tara [Doug] Smart, Jerrod [Marsha] Tedford, Holly [Rebecca] Sovdi; 15 great grandchildren: Alana, Brody Dreher; Cheyenne, Cody Wasilinchuk; Breanna, Brayden Adderley; Tiernan, A.J. Coyne; Chase, Jaslyn McNabb, Saphyra Smart; Nevin, Bella Tedford; Raine Sovdi; and 2 great-great-grandsons Carson and Carter. Audrey is also survived by: her sister Shirley Daniels; two brothers-in-law, Ordeen (Hilda) Sovdi, and Reuben Sovdi. Audrey Doreen Miller was born at home, on a farm at Avonlea, Saskatchewan. Grade school was taken at Avonlea. She furthered her education in Moose Jaw, becoming a teacher. She began her teaching career at Maple View School, northeast of Torquay, Saskatchewan. Pie socials were common at rural schools, one being extra special, as she met a shy and handsome young man from the neighbouring Outram district. Lloyd and Audrey were married in 1948 at her parents' farm at Avonlea. They took over the senior Sovdis' farm in the Outram area where she lived until March 2011 when she moved to Hillview Manor. This was a big transition for Audrey as she was a country girl at heart. However, she embraced her "new home and family". Many times she expressed how grateful she was to the Lord for bringing her to Hillview and for giving her many hours of pleasure there. Audrey had a strong faith in and relationship with God which sustained her throughout her life. She was a very gracious person. Daily morning devotions were the priority, even until the end. It was important to be grateful for each new day He has given. Audrey loved reading, music, and the arts. She continued to enjoy these through c.d.'s. dvd's, cassette tapes and listening to the birds outside her window or in the valley below her home even as her sight continued to fail her. Some of her other pleasures in life were her flower beds and vegetable garden, preserves, her love of baking and cooking hearty meals, handiwork like crocheting, knitting and hooking rugs, keeping up with current world affairs and her family as it grew. Audrey and family wish to thank Eunice, Brenda, Kendra and all the staff at Hillview Manor for the exceptional care and love they showed to Audrey and her family. If you wish to make a donation in remembrance of Audrey, her request was for those donations to go to Hillview Manor. If you are making this by cheque make it out to Arlice Adderley and on the memo line, indicate "for Hillview Manor in memory of Audrey Sovdi". The Celebratory Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, 1506 4th Street, Estevan with Leslie Sovdi officiating. Interment followed at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, after which a time of fellowship and refreshments was held at the Western Star Hotel, 303 Kensington Avenue, Estevan. The pallbearers were: Blake Dreher, Jerrod Tedford, Launa Coyne, Cheyenne Wasilinchuk, Chase McNabb and Jaslyn McNabb. Ushers were: Garry Tedford and Bruce Schoff. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Psalm 116:15 Yvonne Clark and Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Sovdi family. Funeral Home Hall Funeral Services

1506 4th Street

Estevan , SK S4A 0X6

(306) 634-8233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Estevan Mercury from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close