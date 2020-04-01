August Hochstein 1929 - 2020 August passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, Sask. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 90. August will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Hochstein (Struble); grandchildren: Jesse (Myles), Jaimee (Ken) and Jordan (Kelsey); great grandchildren: Andrew, Bryson, Damion, Cayden, Caylee, Daylen, Carter and Weston. He is also survived by his siblings: Marie Crumly, Helen Stark, Evangeline (Rene) Hoste, Tony Hochstein, Rose (Eldon) Rondeau, Don (Carol) Hochstein, Larry Hochstein and Linda Hochstein; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Lorraine Supple, Edith Erhardt, Yvonne & Ed Garton, Donald & May Struble, Marlene Struble, Richard & Michelle Struble, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. August was predeceased by his son Glen Hochstein; parents: Katherine & Joseph Hochstein; brother Ralph (Lorraine) Hochstein; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Rose & Ralph Struble; brothers-in-law: Bernard Crumly, George Stark, Tom Supple, Mike Erhardt and Dennis Struble; sister-in-law Pauline Struble. After much consideration, August's family has decided to hold a private family visitation and committal ceremony, due to current health concerns. Interment will take place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens.If friends so desire, donations in August's memory may be made to a charity of choice. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the Hochstein family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020