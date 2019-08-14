Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Balvina Foord. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Balvina (Vina) Foord, 1930-2019 Heaven gained an angel when our precious mother, grandmother and dearest forever friend, Vina Foord of Macoun slipped away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30th at Mainprize Manor & Health Center. Left to cherish her memory are the greatest loves of her life, Lorraine (Greg Griffin) Foord, Linda (Jeff) Foster, George (Chris) Foord, Tom (Diena) Foord and their families as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Vina was predeceased by her parents; husband Ernest and siblings. Vina was born in Poland on January 2, 1930 to Julia and Adam Milewicz, the youngest of seven children. She made her way to Canada via the United Kingdom where she made life-long friends and created special memories. On January 19, 1952, she married her lifelong partner, Ernie Foord, who sadly predeceased her in 2018. Together they created a wonderful legacy devoting their lives and finding great joy in their family and their farm. The Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, SK with Curtis Bessette officiating. Interment took place immediately following the service at Macoun Cemetery with a luncheon followed at the Macoun Senior Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Vina to Mainprize Manor & Healthcare Centre, Box 239, Midale, SK, S0C 1S0. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Balvina's family. Thank you The family of Balvina Foord would like to express our sincere Thank you to everyone for all your kind words, phone calls, food and most of all your love and support through this difficult time. A special Thank you to all the staff and Dr. Christie at Mainprize Manor for taking such good care of our mother Balvina. We are so grateful for you all. Lorrain, Linda, George, Tom and families





