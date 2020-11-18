1/1
Barry Rosenbaum 1934 - 2020 Barry Rosenbaum passed away on October 24, 2020 at the age of 85. He was predeceased by his wife Lil; parents: Isadore and Pauline, and sister Florence. Barry will be lovingly remembered by his two sons: Wilf (Martine Duby) and Dave (Diane Rosenbaum); four grandchildren: Levi Rosenbaum, Carli Rosenbaum, Kia Rosenbaum and Andrea Duby, and sister Mindy Gold. Barry was born in Calgary, Alberta. His family moved around western Canada for several years before settling in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Here Barry and his father built and owned several rental houses, a lumberyard and the King's Hotel. During this time, Barry also attended the University of Saskatchewan where he obtained a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree. In the early 1960's Barry and his family moved to Estevan, where he accepted a position as pharmacist and manager of the Pharmacy Department at the Estevan Co-op. In 1970 Barry invested in and soon became sole proprietor of Estevan Bowl. Although Barry believed running a bowling center would be a fun family sideline business, Estevan Bowl is now in its fifty first year of consecutive operation and third generation of family ownership. Barry still went in to work six mornings a week right up until the time of his passing. Barry will be greatly missed by his family, friends and staff. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Rosenbaum family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.



Published in Estevan Mercury from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
