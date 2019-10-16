Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bella Ganje. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Bella Ganje 1929 - 2019 With sadness, the family of Bella Ganje announces her peaceful passing at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Estevan, Sask. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Bella's memory will be forever cherished by her daughter Joanne Weisgerber and her children, Stephen Weisgerber and Stephanie Weisgerber (Jordan Hamilton); son Darcy (MaryJane) Ganje and their children, Alyssa (Jeff) Green, Alexander Ganje and Jade Ganje (Joel Kuntz); son David (Cheryl) Ganje and their children, Cassandra, Brooke and Justin Ganje; daughter-in-law Mona Ganje and her children, Cara Ganje (Kiley Craig) and their son Cruz, Wade Ganje and Jenna Ganje (Brett Arnott). She is also lovingly remembered by her sister Eva (Emmanuel) Kuntz; brother Roy (Pat) Aspelieter; sisters-in-law, Pat Aspelieter and Helen Arney and brother-in-law James (Deanne) Ganje. She was predeceased by her parents, Mathias and Helen Aspelieter; husband Michael Ganje; son Leslie Ganje; son-in-law Richard Weisgerber; brothers, Peter Aspelieter and Ben Aspelieter; parents-in-law, Jacob and Anna Marie Ganje; sisters-in-law, Eugenia Ganje and Frances (Glenn) Stout; brothers-in-law, Larry Ganje and Aaron Arney. The Prayer Service was held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, with Bill Mann officiating. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan, by Rev. Sathiadas Antony. A time of fellowship and refreshments took place in the church hall immediately following the Funeral Mass. The Rite of Committal was held at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to make donations in Bella's memory may do so directly to St. John the Baptist Parish, 109?12th Avenue, Estevan, Sask., S4A 1C9. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Bella's family. Thank You We, the family of Bella Ganje, would like to give a heartfelt and sincere thank you to all our family and friends for their prayers, visits, beautiful cards, gifts of food, flowers and donations. Thank you very much to E.R.N.H. for your compassion and caring for Mom over the last three years! Thank you to Bill Mann for officiating the prayer service. Thank you to Rev. Father Sathiadas Antony for celebrating the funeral Mass, as well as a Thank You to Rev. Msgr. Ken Miller and Rev. Father Stephen Bill, family friends, who celebrated along with Rev. Father Antony during Mom's Mass of Resurrection. Thank you Rev. Father Stephen for doing the Homily which was very special to our family. Thank you to the CWL Honour Guard and your prayers for Mom. Thank you to the St. John the Baptist Choir and Organist for singing and playing so lovely for Mom! Thank you very much to the CWL women for the lunch after the Mass. Thank you so much Dustin for singing so beautifully at the prayer service and at Meditation time at the Mass. Thank you, Dustin and all the Hall Funeral Services staff for your/their compassion and professionalism!





