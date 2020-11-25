Bernard Allen Garrioch 1959 - 2020 It is with great sorrow that the family wishes to announce the passing of Bernie at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan, Sask. on the evening of Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Bernie leaves behind his three brothers, Gerald (Carol), Donald (Lynda) and Richard (Audrey); two sisters, Karen (Dale) Dieterle and Velma Mann. Also left to mourn Uncle Bernie are his nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.Bernie was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Lillian Garrioch; nephew Nicholas Mann; niece Tricia Garrioch and brothers- in -law Lorne Wanner and Grant Mann and good friends David and Margaret Ordahl. Bernie grew up on the family farm eight miles southwest of Torquay, Sask. He was the youngest of six children. Bernie took his schooling in Torquay and then went on to be a farm labourer, town foreman and caretaker of the Torquay Community Rink. He also worked at SRI Homes in Estevan for many years. He was employed for the last few years at Mainprize Regional Park as a maintenance man. Bernie also attained his Class 1 license and delivered grain in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Bernie owned his own home in Torquay and then moved into a condo in Estevan. Bernie was very special to all of his nieces and nephews! He enjoyed watching the nephews and great nephew and great niece play hockey. Bernie loved aero bars, coke, hamburgers and pizza. In keeping with Bernie's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when his family can once again gather together. Bernie will be laid to rest next to his Dad and Mom at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery in Torquay, Sask. We would like to request any donations in Bernie's memory be made to the Village of Torquay - designate Torquay Rink, Box 6, Torquay, SK S0C 2L0. This rink and the people were near and dear to his heart. Rest in peace Bernie. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Garrioch family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store