Bernhardt "Ben" Lietz 1932 - 2019 Bernhardt Kurt Lietz of Estevan, SK passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the St. Joseph's Special Care Home, Estevan, SK at the age of 86 years. Ben was predeceased by his parents, Martha and William Lietz; son Brent James; brother Wayne Lietz and brother-in-law Richard Weiler. Left to cherish fond memories are Ben's loving wife of 55 years, Agnes; brother Herb (Joanne); sister Marsha (Mickey) Butson; sister-in-law Frances (Dennis) Reeve; son of the heart, Kevin (Gwen) Van de Woestyne and their family; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Cremation has taken place and no formal service will be held. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Ben to St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (designate to Long Term Care), 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, SK S4A 0H3. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Ben's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019