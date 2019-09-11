Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernhardt "Ben" Lietz. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Bernhardt "Ben" Lietz 1932 - 2019 Bernhardt Kurt Lietz of Estevan, SK passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the St. Joseph's Special Care Home, Estevan, SK at the age of 86 years. Ben was predeceased by his parents, Martha and William Lietz; son Brent James; brother Wayne Lietz and brother-in-law Richard Weiler. Left to cherish fond memories are Ben's loving wife of 55 years, Agnes; brother Herb (Joanne); sister Marsha (Mickey) Butson; sister-in-law Frances (Dennis) Reeve; son of the heart, Kevin (Gwen) Van de Woestyne and their family; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Cremation has taken place and no formal service will be held. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Ben to St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (designate to Long Term Care), 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, SK S4A 0H3. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Ben's family.





Bernhardt Kurt Lietz of Estevan, SK passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the St. Joseph's Special Care Home, Estevan, SK at the age of 86 years. Ben was predeceased by his parents, Martha and William Lietz; son Brent James; brother Wayne Lietz and brother-in-law Richard Weiler. Left to cherish fond memories are Ben's loving wife of 55 years, Agnes; brother Herb (Joanne); sister Marsha (Mickey) Butson; sister-in-law Frances (Dennis) Reeve; son of the heart, Kevin (Gwen) Van de Woestyne and their family; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Cremation has taken place and no formal service will be held. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Ben to St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (designate to Long Term Care), 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, SK S4A 0H3. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Ben's family. Published in Estevan Mercury from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close