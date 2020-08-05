1/1
Bernice Gress
Bernice Gress 1935 - 2020 Bernice passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, Sask. on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 84. Bernice's memory will be forever cherished by her children: Karen (Keith) Shepherd, Pat Gress, Cindy (Mike) Zeleny, Warren Gress and Laura (Charles) Mazereeuw. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Ray (Nicole), Ryan, Chris, Sara (Sean), Megan (Logan), Nancy (Dave), Lisa (Josh), Sheri (Landon), Melissa (Tanner), Ashley, Justin, Nathan (Kenzie) and Vanessa; great grandchildren: Cali, Lincoln, Connor, Griffin, Harley, Willow, Asher, Thayer and Adaline. Bernice is also survived by her sister Joan Eide; brother-in-law Leo Gress, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bernice was predeceased by her husband Edward Gress; son Dan Gress; parents: Peter & Lena Schedlosky; brother Raymond Schedlosky; parents-in-law: Joseph & Lakatia Gress; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Reg Eide, Jim Gilluley Joe & Lena Gress, Adam Gress, Seb & Monica Gress, Matt Gress and John & Cora Gress. A Celebration of Bernice's life was held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estevan City Cemetery, Estevan, SK with Sandy Dalziel officiating. If friends so desire, donations in Bernice's memory may be made to a charity of choice. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Bernice's family - Dustin Hall & Deb Heidinger, Funeral Directors.



Published in Estevan Mercury from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
