Bernice "Berna" Lucille Hagel (nee Mack) 1922 - 2019 Berna passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Estevan, SK at the age of 97 years. Berna's memory will be forever cherished by her children; Sheila's son Sean (Laurie) Rohatyn; son Dennis (Karen) Hagel and their children Michelle (Merlin) Doucette, Shara (Tim) Murray, stepchildren, Karri (Paul) Kempf and Stephen (Suzanne) Bachorcik; son Mel (Heather) Hagel and their children, Pam (Tyler) Bungay and Nathan (Toree) Hagel; daughter Marleen (Ted) Vicary and their children, Jason (Brittany Waugh) Griffin, Stephanie (Greg Ellison) Griffin and stepchildren, Chris (Tara) Vicary and Lindsey (Brian) Molstad; son Brian (Susan) Hagel and children, Jaime (Kevin) Jordens and Trent (Karly) Hagel; son Ken (Roxanne) Hagel; daughter-in-law Debbie Hagel and children Terra Hagel and Shayla Hagel. Berna will also be remembered by her brothers, Emmanuel (Doreen) Mack, Lawrence (Thelma) Mack and Gerald Mack; sister Anita (Delbert) Messer; sisters-in-law, Margaret Mack and Monica Mack. Berna will be fondly remembered by her many great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Berna was predeceased by her parents, Anton and Nympha (nee Marklinger) Mack; husband Adam Hagel; son in infancy Dennis Hagel; daughter Sheila Rohatyn and her husband Keith; son Terry Hagel; daughter-in-law Laura (nee Johner) Hagel; great grandson Daniel Rohatyn and special friend Alfred Beckstead; siblings, Jacob (Mary) Mack, Leo (Katherine) Mack, Edward (Lena) Mack, John Mack, Lloyd Mack, Katherine (William) Melle, Carol (John) Froehlick, Lorraine (Steve) Rohatyn, Agnes (James) Young, Ella (James) Messer and two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Mack and Mary Mack. Berna was the last surviving member of Adam's family (siblings and in-laws). The Funeral Mass was held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. Interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens immediately following the mass with the lunch following in the parish hall. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Estevan Regional Nursing Home Auxiliary, 1921 Wellock Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 2B5 in memory of Berna. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Berna's family. Thank you We, the family of Bernice "Berna" Hagel, would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Estevan Regional Nursing Home and Dr. Adeboye for the compassionate care and kindness shown towards our mother during her stay at the nursing home. She loved you all. Special thanks to those who helped in any way with the Mass, luncheon and funeral planning. Thank you to everyone for your expressions of sympathy and caring shown to us in various ways during this difficult time. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Berna's family





