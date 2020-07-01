Bert Middleton 1940 - 2020 Bert, late of Estevan, SK, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Estevan regional Nursing Home, Estevan, SK at the age of 80 years. Bert's memory will forever be remembered by his family, wife Jo-Anne; son Wayne and his children, Anna and Tommy; son Burton; brother Mark (Lorrie) and their children Anna and Brandon; as well as special nieces and nephew, Randi (son Daylen), Ricki (children, Braylon and Brynlee), Chandie, Christopher, Lucas and Oliver; mother-in-law Carol Molyneaux; sisters-in-law Jackie, Roberta (Neil) and Donna (Gerard) and brothers-in-law Clarence and Lonnie (Elizabeth). Bert belonged to the Local 179 and retired in 2016 from being a steamfitter/ pipefitter. Bert will be missed by his brothers and sisters of Local 179. Bert was predeceased by his parents, Lorne and Alta; 2 sisters, Marilyn and June and Burton's girlfriend Amanda and father-in-law James Molyneaux. In keeping with Bert's wishes there will be no memorial service. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #60, 1317 - 4th Street, Estevan, Sask., S4A 0X1 or to the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1600 Halifax St, Regina, SK S4P 1S8 in memory of Bert. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Bert's family - Yvonne Clark Funeral Director.







