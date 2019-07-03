Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BESPFLUG BERNICE LOUISE (Tarnes) MARY. View Sign In Memoriam

BESPFLUG, BERNICE LOUISE MARY (Nee Tarnes) February 2nd, 1932 - July 7th, 2010 Nine years have passed dear Mom, Since God called you away, But still we miss you, Each and every day. God knew that you were suffering, That the hills were hard to climb, So He closed your weary eyelids, And whispered "Peace be thine". Nine years have passed dear Mother, Yet we do not cease to smile, We merely thank the Lord, That we walked with you a little while. We have only memories of you dear Mother, But we will cherish them our whole life through, Your sweetness will live forever, In our treasured memories of you. In loving memory of a dear Mother, Mother-in-law, and Grandma. Love Robert, Wendy & Christopher





Published in Estevan Mercury from July 3 to July 4, 2019

