pic Blossom Carter 1929 - 2020 With sadness, but also with grateful hearts for a long and happy life, the family of Blossom Carter announces her passing at St. Joseph's Hospital Special Care Home, Estevan, Sask. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 90. Blossom's family is left with a lifetime of precious memories. She will be forever loved and missed by her daughter Beverly Carter and her sons: Nevin (Kara) Fenske and their daughter Aven, Morgan Fenske (Kaelyn Elliott) and Dane Fenske; daughter Brenda (John) Hodgens and their sons: Kelly (Morgan) Hodgens and their children: Graysen, Peyton and Lennox; Robin (Theresa) Hodgens and their children: Nathan and Terra; daughter Colleen (Ken) Spence and their sons: Kristopher Spence and Dylan Spence (Denise Kirkness). She is also survived by her brother-in-law Brian Carter; sister-in-law Honor Carter and numerous nieces and nephews. Blossom was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Carter; parents: Alex & Lillian Bowie; siblings: Mary (Arthur) Gibbs, Barbara (Vincent) Fernandez, Oscar Bowie and Doreen (Doug) Fritchley. A private family Funeral Mass was held in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. Those wishing to make donations in Blossom's memory may do so directly to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301 - 2550 12th Avenue, Regina, Sask., S4P 3X1. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for Blossom's family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.







