1/
Blossom Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blossom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
pic Blossom Carter 1929 - 2020 With sadness, but also with grateful hearts for a long and happy life, the family of Blossom Carter announces her passing at St. Joseph's Hospital Special Care Home, Estevan, Sask. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 90. Blossom's family is left with a lifetime of precious memories. She will be forever loved and missed by her daughter Beverly Carter and her sons: Nevin (Kara) Fenske and their daughter Aven, Morgan Fenske (Kaelyn Elliott) and Dane Fenske; daughter Brenda (John) Hodgens and their sons: Kelly (Morgan) Hodgens and their children: Graysen, Peyton and Lennox; Robin (Theresa) Hodgens and their children: Nathan and Terra; daughter Colleen (Ken) Spence and their sons: Kristopher Spence and Dylan Spence (Denise Kirkness). She is also survived by her brother-in-law Brian Carter; sister-in-law Honor Carter and numerous nieces and nephews. Blossom was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Carter; parents: Alex & Lillian Bowie; siblings: Mary (Arthur) Gibbs, Barbara (Vincent) Fernandez, Oscar Bowie and Doreen (Doug) Fritchley. A private family Funeral Mass was held in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. Those wishing to make donations in Blossom's memory may do so directly to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301 - 2550 12th Avenue, Regina, Sask., S4P 3X1. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for Blossom's family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved