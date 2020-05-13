In Loving Memory Of Brian Keith Backman Brian was suddenly called home on April 28th.Brian was predeceased by his parents, Nels and Emilie Backman, brother Vernon, brother-in-law Ken Katrusik and niece Kendra Katrusik, sister-in-law Myrna Stefiuk, father-in-law Mike Stefiuk. He will forever be cherished and missed by his loving family: wife Rose; son: Peter(Sharon); Mother-in-law Alphada Stefiuk; sister Nola (Terry); niece Krista; brother Kelly (Sandra); niece Brie-Anne; nephew Tayler; Sister-in-Law Kathy (Wes), nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Terry (Colleen) nieces; brother-in-law Kim as well as many cousins and friends. Brian was born in Estevan, SK and lived his early years in Hirsch, SK. He left home at 17 and through his travels lived in Regina, Saskatoon, Calgary, Estevan and finally Kelowna. Brian had numerous health issues in the first half of his life but in the latter part of his life he found complete recovery through Naturopathic/Homeopathic healing. This turn around in his health would eventually propel him and his wonderful wife, Rose to dedicate their lives to the emotional and physical healing of others. They were in business together for over 30 years and helped give others hope and healing. Brian exuded unconditional love, compassion and a quiet wisdom. His humor was second to none and endeared those who had the privilege of being in his presence. His famous hugs, caring personality, quick wit, teasing and listening ear will be greatly missed. As per Brian's request, there will be no funeral. Family and friends will have a private memorial at a later date.







