PALMER, Brian 1961 - 2019 Brian touched many hearts with his kind soul and contagious smile. He always greeted you with a friendly hello. His greatest passion in life was his daughter. Brian loved nothing more than helping guide her through life and supporting her in any way. He took every opportunity to come visit Kayla and Dillon in Regina and share his amazing handyman skills with them. Brian was always a hard worker, who loved all animals and spending time outdoors. He is simply irreplaceable and is going to be so greatly missed. Brian is survived by his daughter Kayla Johnstone (Dillon); brother Greg Palmer (Darla) and their 3 daughters Carla Jones (Kevin), Kristine Jones (Jeff), and Jamie Palmer (Jacob); along with his beloved cat Grizzly, and grand-dog Oliver. He was predeceased by his parents June and Gerald Palmer; grandparents Anna and Rueben Granberg, Bertha and William Palmer; aunts Beverley Barrows, Lillian Fleck, Ruby Lemon; and uncle Stanley Granberg. A Celebration of Brian?s Life was held at Victoria Avenue Funeral Home, 2080 Victoria Avenue East in Regina, SK on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A private interment will follow. Brian loved all animals and donations may be made in his name to the Estevan Humane Society, Box 1095, Estevan, SK, S4A 2H7. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit





