Calvin William Richard Schlamp 1946 - 2020 With heavy hearts, the family wishes to announce that Calvin Schlamp, late of Bienfait, Sk passed away at the Regina General Hospital on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Calvin was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Ethel Schlamp and siblings, Albert, Clarence, Clifferd, Jean and Cynthia. Calvin will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Esther and their sons, Grant (Sonya) and their family Mariah, Tanner, Logan and Summer, Mark (Elaine) and their family, Jonah, Jenna and Jared and Michael (Kate Smith); and great grandchildren Madeleine, Jack and Alexis. Calvin is also survived by brothers, Kenneth, Larry and Mervin. Fond memories will be cherished by Calvin's numerous extended family and friends. Due to restrictions placed on us by the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Private Family Graveside service will be held at the Bienfait Cemetery. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Calvin to the Broken Arrow Youth Ranch, Box 44, Wood Mountain, SK S0H 4L0. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the Schlamp family.







