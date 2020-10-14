Carl Kurt Kater 1934 - 2020
Carl Kurt Kater, late of Weyburn, SK passed away October 2, 2020 at the age of 86 years.Ca
rl was born at home on his family farm in southern Saskatchewan on August 18, 1934. He was the fifth child of Ernest and Gertrude Kater. Carl was a hard-working entrepreneur, who began doing odd jobs as a farm hand at the young age of 14, and also obtained hands-on training as he worked for a time as an electrician's helper before deciding to become a farmer. He rented his first 3/4 section of farm land at 23 years of age, although losing his first crop to hail, that did not deter him. He courted Shirley McKnight for four years before they married in 1958. They were active in young people groups, attending many hay rides, dances and gatherings at Viewfield School. The year they married they lived in Estevan, where he worked briefly for Saskatchewan Power as an electrical fitter at Boundary Dam. In spring of 1959 they moved back to Viewfield to farm and in 1960 Carl also began his second career working as a Contract Battery Operator, where he was employed with Texaco Canada Ltd. for many years. Carl was actively involved in the betterment of the community and served as a Councilor on the R.M. of Cymri from 1967-1975, where he played an integral part in promoting the paving of main roads in the R.M. He also served on the Midale School Board and the Midale Hospital Board. Carl and Shirley raised their five children on the family farm near Midale and during breaks from school and work, enjoyed many family camping and fishing trips. They ventured to pristine lakes in northern Saskatchewan, and took summer breaks at Kenosee Lake, toured through the Black Hills and Rocky Mountains, and took a very memorable motor home trip to Disneyland, California the Christmas of 1976. Carl was an avid photographer and videographer and collected many photos and reels of cherished family memories. Carl was always eager to be busy accomplishing things and to accommodate that, he happily embraced learning new skills. He was an excellent carpenter and woodworker, and always had a ?shop? to house his tools and offer creative working space. His favorite area of interest though, was in vehicles, and he took great pride and care of his John Deere farm equipment as well as his one personal indulgence...his cherished luxury sedans which he would be seen happily cruising around in. And with five kids, keeping his luxury cars in top shape was no easy feat, but again, that was never a deterrent. He also enjoyed music, and while he listened mostly to country artists, there was always a vinyl sleeve cover (or two) featuring Mexican Fiesta and Christmas music tucked into the LP collection, which was stored upright alongside the well-used turntable. Carl was fortunate to enjoy good health throughout his lifetime, but in his later years his extensive hearing loss made it difficult for him to visit with others, especially in large groups, which was unfortunate as he really did enjoy conversing with others and being in group settings. Once Carl had decided to retire from battery operating and farming, he and Shirley moved to Weyburn where he spent a lot of time improving various properties, building decks and fences, and kept his neighborhood sidewalks clear of snow in his little cabbed tractor/snow-blower during the cold winter months. He also enjoyed being in the kitchen creating culinary delights to share with those he loved. His large batches of delicious chicken soup, creamy vegetables and shrimp in tomato sauce were some of his specialties, and of course prepping meat and manning the grill at evening Bar-B-Q?s was one of his favorite summer pastimes. Carl did not enjoy sitting idle, and had no problem keeping himself occupied in his retirement with his many interests and hobbies. Carl was predeceased by his parents: Ernest and Gertrude Kater; infant sister Elfrida; brothers: Paul, Richard and Gary; brothers-in-law Arnold Roemer and Bernie Neuberger; sisters-in-law Diane Kater and Eileen Kater; and daughter-in-law Lana McPeek. Carl is survived and cherished in memory by Shirley, his wife of 63 years; his children: Sheila Tooke (Regina), Cheryl O?Byrne (Calgary), Greg (Cindy) Kater (Brooks), Carrie (Brad) Wheeler (Weyburn), and Kelly (Stephanie) Kater (Weyburn); 15 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren; sisters: Marlene Roemer, Ella Neuberger and Susan (Ron) Kodes; brother Walter Kater; sister-in-law Elda Kater; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his neighbor, Terry Klein, who became his close friend in his later years. Special thanks to the staff at Hill Top Manor, especially Laurie, Maire, Mandy and Teresita who gave him compassionate and excellent care during his brief stay there. A Celebration of Life for Carl will be held at a later date.
