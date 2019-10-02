Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Cundall. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Carol Cundall (nee Collins), in Estevan, Saskatchewan, on September 12, 2019 at the age of 62. Carol faced a lengthy battle against breast cancer with courage, strength and optimism. Carol will be deeply missed and mourned by her loving husband of 43 years Lynnwood; children, David (Amanda), Amy (Michael), Michelle (Curtis) and Matthew (Mackenzie); grandchildren, Connor, Isla, Luke, Bennett and Emmett; siblings, Michael (Delaine), Neil (Barb), Gordon (Janet), Paul (Connie), Catherine (Marcos), Sean (Leane) and Carrie (Jason); godmother Phyllis; brother-in-law Lyle (Pat) Cundall; sister-in-law Lauralie (Ken) Ireland; sister-in-law Lindsay Ganson Collins; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Bernie and Delphine Collins; in-laws Bertha and Thomas Cundall; infant brother David and infant great-niece Zara. Carol was born in Regina, Saskatchewan. She spent her childhood growing up close to her cousins and spent summers at the cabin at Katepwa Lake. In 1976, she married the love of her life, Woody, who she met while attending university in Saskatoon. Without question, the most important part of Carol's life was family. She was blessed with four children, David, Amy, Michelle and Matthew. Winters were spent at the hockey rink where she made countless hockey friends and summers were spent camping at Woodlawn, relaxing at Madge Lake, and adventuring with the kids on road trips across Saskatchewan. As her children got older she became a passionate volunteer, volunteering at Sacred Heart School, public library board, St. John the Baptist Parish, peer support for the Canadian Cancer Society among many others. She spent her life working at Estevan Diversified Services and was an advocate for people with intellectual disabilities. Her passion, commitment and enthusiasm for her work was recognized by those she worked with and across the province. We are fortunate to have had her as a wife, mother, proud grandmother and friend. We are mostly appreciative to say one thing - that her life improved all of ours. A Funeral Mass took place at St. John the Baptist Parish in Estevan, Saskatchewan on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Prayers were held in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, Saskatchewan on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Carol's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude for all the thoughtful expressions of love and kindness by relatives and friends during their time of loss and grief. The family would like to thank the Chemotherapy and Unit A staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, the Allan Blair Cancer Centre, Dr. Tsoi, Dr. Salim, Dr. Bridgman, Dr. Davies, Estevan Home Care and Estevan EMS for their loving and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Arcola Daycare (Box 205, Arcola, SK, S0C 0G0); Hope's Home Daycare (2200 25th Avenue, Regina, SK, S4S 4B6); Estevan Diversified Services (1339 6th Street, Estevan, SK, S4A 1B2) or the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, SK, S4A 0H3). Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Cundall family. Published in Estevan Mercury from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019

