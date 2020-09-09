Carol Lee Geisel (nee Marklinger) 1959 - 2020 With tremendous sadness the family wishes to announce that Carol Geisel, late of Estevan, SK passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 60 years. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Leslie Geisel; daughter Amanda (Mike) Welsh; son Jeremy (Kerri) Geisel and their two beautiful children Finn and Archer. Also left with precious memories are Carol's siblings, Wayne (Nancy) Marklinger, Gary Marklinger, Mary Jane Davie (Frank Young) and Linda (Jim) Choquette. Carol will be greatly missed by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary Sandhoff, Lindsay Marklinger, Martha (Russ) Timmons, John (Rose) Geisel, Ken (Darlene) Geisel, Elora Shandler, Jean (Brian) Mathieson, Donna (Norman) Klatt and Lawrence (Robin) Geisel. Carol is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many, many special friends. Carol was predeceased by her parents, Alice and Allen Marklinger; brother Lloyd; sister Gail; sister Marie (Henrie) Tessier and her second parents, Elizabeth and John Geisel. Carol worked alongside her husband Leslie after marriage on the farm and did things she thought she could never do. Carol would sometimes say "I can't do that" and Leslie would say "how do you know if you don't try?". She would give it a try and always succeeded!! After leaving the farm Carol worked in long term care at Lampman and also in Estevan before finishing her career doing the sterilization of surgical equipment at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan. Carol retired from her paying job in 2007 and started a new chapter of her life. Carol loved her flowers, doing crafts, playing games, playing golf, but mostly spending time with friends and family. Carol was very proud of her family and would do anything she could for them. Carol's pride always showed through when she could spend time with her grandsons, Finn and Archer whom she absolutely adored. Carol also had several special friends that she loved spending time with. Carol and Les spent the last 10 winters or so in the sunny south where she won the hearts of many people she met through her kindness, sincere love and compassion for everyone. The world was a much better place with her in it. A Visitation was held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan. A Private Funeral Mass was held with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. Rest in peace Carol. In lieu of flowers donations may to made in memory of Carol to a charity of your choice. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Carol's family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.







