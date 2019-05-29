Neustaedter, Carol Winnifred 1942 - 2019 Carol Neustaedter, late of Calgary, AB and formerly of Macoun, SK passed away in Calgary on March 25, 2019 at the age of 76 years. Carol was predeceased by her parents, Oscar and Lorraine Schindel; brother Daryl Schindel; husband John J. Neustaedter and son John P. Neustaedter. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her children, Bonnie (Charles) Hilton, David (Elizabeth) Neustaedter and William Neustaedter; grandchildren, Robert, Kathleen and Geoffrey Hilton and Abigail and Sarah Neustaedter. A Public Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Macoun Cemetery, Macoun, SK with Pastor Charlie Bowen officiating. Following the service, please join the family for a time of lunch and fellowship at the Macoun Drop-In Centre, Macoun, SK. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol may be made to a charity of your choice. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Carol's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from May 29 to May 30, 2019