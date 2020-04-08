Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecilia Smith. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Cecilia Smith 1933 - 2020 On Wednesday March 25, 2020, Cecilia Helen Smith (Tommelein), loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 86 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, Sask. Cecile will be lovingly missed by her children: Marvin (Shelly) and Michael (Louise); her grandchildren: Amanda and Carter; along with her sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and friends. Cecile was predeceased by her husband Lloyd Smith (2019); her daughter Marlys in infancy; her parents: Leonie and Emile Tommelein and her sisters: Marguerite (Marge), Mary and Madeleine. Cecile was born on July 6, 1933 in Lampman, Saskatchewan to Emile and Leonie (Debusschere). She received her Nursing Diploma at the Regina Nurses' College. In 1956 Cecile married Lloyd Smith. They started their married life in Davidson, Sask. Cecile practised nursing at the Davidson Hospital as a Matron from 1956 to 1958. In 1958 they moved to Benson / Estevan. Cecile joined several service clubs during her time in Benson. She was a member of the CWL, a treasurer for the parish council, project leader for the 4-H club, and served on the home care board. In 1970 Cecile continued her nursing career at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan. Mom's nursing practise was very important to her. At St. Joseph's Hospital she worked in Addiction Rehabilitation, Emergency Services and Critical Care. Mom retired from nursing in 1996 but continued to do paramedical tests for insurance companies. Mom loved life and being with family, her many friends and acquaintances. Her laugh, wonderful sense of humor, friendship and compassion and her fantastic butterhorns, cinnamon buns and beef chop suey, will be truly missed The Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan, at a later date when we can once again gather to celebrate Cecile's life. Announcements will be made at that time. If friends and family so desire, donations can be made to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 0H3 in memory of Cecile Smith. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Cecile's family. She died as she lived, as everyone's friend. In our hearts her memory will always be kept, of one we loved and will never forget.





